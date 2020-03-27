The Little Rock Club, a business dining staple in downtown Little Rock for decades, has told its members it will close permanently March 31.

The club sits atop the Regions Bank building at Capitol Avenue and Broadway. Its home in earlier years included a top-floor perch on what was then the Union Bank Building. (Personal note: My wedding reception was held there in 1976.)

The president, Ray Dillon, sent this message to members:

It is with deep regret that I announce the Little Rock Club will cease operations on March 31, 2020. The Club suffered a drop in membership during the 2008/2009 financial crisis and the membership has not increased to the level that will support stable financial performance. We have survived by aggressively pursuing banquets and special events. Restrictions on assembling due to COVID -19 regulations resulted in many of these events being cancelled. They also resulted in closing our dining room and Happy Hour and the combination of these circumstances make continuing operations unfeasible. You will be mailed a final statement showing March charges. Please pay these charges promptly so that we can wind down our operations.

I’m told an additional issue in the club’s demise was relatively new restrictions on the wining and dining of legislators, which had an impact on club business.