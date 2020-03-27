America has officially gone berserk.

Concern about #COVID19 is now partisan: Democrats fear the #pandemic, Republicans think the #coronavirus is no big deal.

This is not science.

This is “belief” – as in, “I believe it’s ok right now to party hearty at a beach kegger.” pic.twitter.com/7bYt8tfFqH — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 27, 2020

Check this chart. Notice the line for the state with the smallest percentage of Republicans “extremely concerned” about coronavirus.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Happily, high Republican leadership in Arkansas is exhibiting more concern.

PS: Laurie Garrett is a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and Pulitzer Prize winner.