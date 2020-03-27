The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is promoting a community event at 8 p.m. Friday to show support for health workers. They’re calling it #SolidaryAt8.

Their release:

As a way to show support and say thanks to the healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines, central Arkansans are encouraged to take part in a social challenge that has made its way around the world. It’s called #SolidarityAt8.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, March 27, central Arkansans are encouraged to open their windows or go to their porches and make noise – whether it’s applauding, singing, banging on pots and pans, or (for a quieter option) flickering their lights – to show support for our region’s healthcare workers.

“Many folks have been told to stay home right now, but healthcare workers don’t have that luxury,” Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said. “They are out fighting this pandemic, taking care of the sick, and risking their own health to do it.

This is a simple and fun way to root for them as a community.”

People are encouraged to share their neighborhood’s response with the hashtag #SolidarityAt8 on social media.

“If one healthcare worker getting off of a tough day shift, or heading into a long night shift, can be encouraged by an uplifting video of their community supporting them, this will be worth it,” Holmstrom said.