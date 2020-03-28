Arkansas Blog reader Lill Lewis last night sent me photos taken by his wife, Angela Duran, of houses on Pine Valley Road that have put up lights against the pandemic darkness. Lewis writes:

We will get through this together with a little help from our friends!

Here are a couple of houses. And following the second photo is my contribution last night to the Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s encouragement that people join #SolidarityAt8 by making noise and shining lights on doorsteps at 8 p.m. as a show of appreciation for health workers. I’m proud to say my post on Twitter got retweeted by Taye Diggs. (I know it was in support of the sentiment, not the musicality.)

