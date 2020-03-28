The number of Arkansas deaths from coronavirus has risen to five, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this afternoon. (The chart isn’t updated.)

Health Director Nate Smith said the two new deaths were in Central Arkansas, one a person in his or her 70s, another in the 40s. At least one had no underlying medical condition.

Testing remains a problem.

The governor said hoped-for advancements in testing numbers continued to be set back by a shortage of materials, such as chemical reagents. (A report in the New York Times today showed Arkansas in the bottom five among the states in the number of tests performed and tests per 1,000 population.) The governor said he’d asked for federal assistance. “I’m pushing every envelope I can,” Hutchinson said.

Health Director Smith said Baxter and Johnson counties joined the list with cases, for a total of 44 counties.

Smith said five of the sick are pregnant, 32 have diabetes, 39 have cardiac problems, 19 have chronic lung problems and 9 chronic kidney programs. He said 48 are hospitalized, with 17 on a ventilator.

The warnings against social contact continued. Smith mentioned churches and weddings as places were it would be tragic for illness to arise from gatherings. He urged creative alternatives.

He was asked about evidence that people are still gathering in groups in parks and elsewhere. Hutchinson agreed and said that’s why he’d issued a directive against large gatherings and encouraged police to enforce it. The state is not trying to have martial law, he said, but would prefer “friendly reminders.”

The economy was a major focus today. Hutchinson said the state had received 30,000 unemployment claims, a record level.

The governor and others outlined bridge loans up to $250,000 to help continue business operations through the SBA and an AEDC program that will provide payments up to $25,000. Details on the loan programs here.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston acknowledged continued glitches in the website to file unemployment claims but said an upgrade this morning and 24-7 availability should help. He also said telephone line capacity will be enlarged Monday. “Be patient. You will get processed. It is backdated to your date of unemployment,” he said.

He said the AEDC had received 500 inquiries about small loans from the state. He said the state is providing guarantees for up to 80 percent of loans from private banks for money to continue operations.

Hutchinson invited banking officials to speak. They said deposits were safe and banks were open to make loans, helped by state and federal programs, particularly the new federal legislation that provides 100 percent government-guaranteed loans. Some of the loans can become grants in the short run if employment is maintained.

Hutchinson invited U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-Little Rock) to explains benefits in the federal legislation, including cash payments to many workers and children; tax benefits on retirement accounts, a suspension of employer payroll deductions and other elements. You can watch the replay below.