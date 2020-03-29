Data crunchers are having a field day with the coronavirus crisis. Example: An effort to track mobility — that is, how much the pandemic has slowed people’s movement.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

In short, it’s meant as a gauge of how seriously people are taking suggestions to restrict social contact. (There have been obvious exceptions in levels of concern. See louts on sports fields and beaches, certain evangelical preachers and the person in the White House.)

Overall, the measurement puts the U.S. at a C and Arkansas at a D grade. Idaho, the Dakotas, Wyoming and Montana (all lightly populated with stretches of vast open territory for the most part) score Fs.

Advertisement

In the Arkansas map, the darkest green counties are those scoring highest in mobility reduction with B grades. Pulaski grades D. The failure of some in Little Rock to get the message prompted this complaint Saturday from City Director Kathy Webb, who represents Ward 3 (Heights and Hillcrest.)

I’m short. And usually nice. But I’m tired of getting calls about games of football & soccer happening all over #LRWard3, jumping in my car & telling people 2 go home. Stop it. Seriously. Please #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe #SocialDistancing @CityLittleRock pic.twitter.com/bcB2zAlQRF — Kathy Webb (@KathyLWebb) March 28, 2020

Here’s an explanation of how this mobility measurement was devised. Mobile phone data is a key component. I can’t vouch for it. But it’s interesting. It’s from Unacast, a business that uses mobile data to guide business decisions.