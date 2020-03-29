TRENT GARNER: Attacking the Constitution and abortion.

I asked the Governor to do this in Arkansas last week. We shouldn’t expose women to the risk of the Wuhan COVID-19 virus for an unnecessary elective procedure, and we could save the unborn babies lives. #arpx #arleg #ARNews https://t.co/BCyQXLb1yt — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) March 29, 2020

Sen. Trent Garner, the short-tempered Republican from El Dorado, is a duller and meaner version of his idol, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, for whom he once worked.

But even Cotton has the rare redeeming feature. Garner? I can’t think of one.

Today he qualifies as the leader in the clubhouse for one of Keith Olbermann’s “Worst Person in the World” awards with his Twitter brag that he’d asked the governor to issue an executive order putting the few remaining Arkansas outlets for abortion out of business. His pretext: Coronavirus, the pandemic that Garner insists on identifying racially. (Garner’s overt racism tells you all you need to know about what he thinks about the mindset of electors in his district. Sadly, the continuing support for Donald Trump in Arkansas suggests he may be right.)

Think about it: An executive order telling women that they may not have a legal medical service, protected by the U.S. Constitution and sometimes even a matter of life or death. And note that it is most often provided by prescription of pills, not a surgical procedure. Hardly a health risk. He’d just as well outlaw obstetrics, a more fraught medical procedure for women.

Garner is the kind of person that tempts one to ignore the Godwin rule. This is the axiom that says it is an unseemly stretch to analogize current despots with a certain all-powerful dictator of yore. You know that Garner would like just that sort of power. This is one more illustration, masked in dishonesty. It is even a step beyond his desire to summarily evict Wendell Griffen from his judgeship for correctly ruling in a property law case in a way that delayed state killings of people on Death Row. Saving lives wasn’t foremost with Garner that day. But, trust him. He knows when the time is proper to protect life.