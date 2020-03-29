I drove around parts of Jonesboro, here’s some raw video of damage from the tornado. Hoping and praying everyone in NEA is safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/bBWZs6eA5H — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 29, 2020



Property damage was enormous in Jonesboro from Saturday’s tornado — a ravaged major mall, collapsed big box store and much more show in the Twitter video by Chris Hudgison of KAIT. But so far, reports of only six minor injuries and no deaths.

All are commenting that things could have been much worse had the tornado struck the city’s prime shopping area on a day when much of it wasn’t shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

See the Best Buy destruction here (it was open).

That’s a Best Buy behind @AWainwrightTV in Jonesboro. Six minor injuries are being reported right now. I pray that number doesn’t grow. 🙏 #JonesboroStrong #arwx #ARNews pic.twitter.com/yqk5gs6Moa — Ernie Paulson (@erniepaulson) March 29, 2020

Video cameras were rolling as the massive funnel cloud blew through. One caught the funnel near Paragould.

Property damage of course DOES exact a human toll. One example from Chris May at KATV.

