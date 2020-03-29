By
Property damage was enormous in Jonesboro from Saturday’s tornado — a ravaged major mall, collapsed big box store and much more show in the Twitter video by Chris Hudgison of KAIT. But so far, reports of only six minor injuries and no deaths.

All are commenting that things could have been much worse had the tornado struck the city’s prime shopping area on a day when much of it wasn’t shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

See the Best Buy destruction here (it was open).

Video cameras were rolling as the massive funnel cloud blew through. One caught the funnel near Paragould.

Property damage of course DOES exact a human toll. One example from Chris May at KATV.

