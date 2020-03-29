“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020



The tweet speaks for itself. A worldwide pandemic has made Donald Trump a TV star. A legend in his twisted mind.