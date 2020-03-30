Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn’t win elections Trump: “The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 30, 2020

Donald Trump told the truth today on Fox News! He essentially admits: The Republican Party depends on vote suppression to get elected.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

And, by the way, Amy Klobuchar is right. We MUST get moving on mail voting in Arkansas to have full election participation.

Protecting our right to vote should not be a partisan issue. Many states —including traditionally red states — rely on #VoteByMail & we must make sure it’s an option for every American. All states should have resources for everyone to safely cast a ballot.https://t.co/IhONlgkzXI — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 30, 2020