While he has been treating patients at his hospital in Northeast Arkansas during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jared Burks has been living away from his family. Over the weekend, their home was destroyed by a tornado. Please consider giving them your support. https://t.co/vBnsood4FJ — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 30, 2020

A Gofundme effort — touted above by the former president — has risen to $89,000 at last check for Dr. Jared Burks and his family.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Burks is the physician who became well-known on the Internet for a photo greeting his young son through a window, lest he get in contact with the physician, who’s been responding to coronavirus cases.

Then came Saturday’s tornado, which destroyed his Jonesboro home.

Advertisement

Last night we told you how Dr. Jared Burks has been living apart from his wife Alyssa and their son Zeke in Northeast Arkansas while he treats patients with #COVID19. Today, the Burks’ home was destroyed by a tornado. They’re all safe. Times are tough. #prayforjonesboro pic.twitter.com/NnbxAWoLnV — Chris May (@KATVChrisMay) March 29, 2020