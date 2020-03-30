By
Max Brantley
On
1:31 pm

A Gofundme effort — touted above by the former president — has risen to $89,000 at last check for Dr. Jared Burks and his family.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription

We can't resist without our readers!

Burks is the physician who became well-known on the Internet for a photo greeting his young son through a window, lest he get in contact with the physician, who’s been responding to coronavirus cases.

Then came Saturday’s tornado, which destroyed his Jonesboro home.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement