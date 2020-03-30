A tipster passes along information from a trade publication that indicates Amazon has leased 247,058 square feet of space in the former Jacuzzi plant at 12401 Interstate 30 in Southwest Little Rock.

Amazon opened a distribution center in a tent in North Little Rock in 2018. I don’t know if this new lease will affect that operation or not. I have calls out to a variety of related parties, including Amazon, the real estate broker and the city, but no returns so far.

The property, which also was home to Franklin Electric after it acquired the Jacuzzi water pump business, is owned by the city of Little Rock. It took ownership in 1961 when the plant was built and financed by an Act 9 industrial development bond issue. Lease payments retired the bonds and continued to the city.

The 10-year lease will start at $2.15 a square foot “triple net,” which means in addition to any insurance, taxes and maintenance, and rise to $3.25. It is supposed to be occupied by May 1.

New jobs? Seems possible. Amazon is busy these days with people sheltering at home and doing even more commerce online than before.