The state announced today that it was waiving the late fee on motor vehicle registration and tag renewal through April 16.

Law enforcement has been notified.

The state notes that vehicle registration and renewal may be completed online at https://mydmv.arkansas.gov/. Renewal is also available by phone at 1-800-941-2580.

The April 16 date indicates the state, so far, isn’t necessarily following the federal decision to extend social distancing directives for 30 days, but holding to hope of something resembling normalcy by April 17, when schools are still scheduled to reopen.