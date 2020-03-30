By
Max Brantley
On
8:18 am

Interesting look by a storm-chaser at the spot where the Jonesboro tornado crossed a rail line, knocking over a line of railcars — some in one direction, some the other.

Hometown TV KAIT has lots more on the tornado, which carved a 5.3-mile path through the city, doing an estimated hundreds of millions in damage, $100 million alone to Turtle Creek Mall.

