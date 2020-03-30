The tornado crossed about in the middle of the stopped train. Half of the loaded box cars blown south. The other half blown north. The spilt in the box cars matched the center point of vortex crossed the tracks and max damage in the neighborhood north of tracks.@NWSMemphis #arwx pic.twitter.com/Mnfqp7bOyG — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 29, 2020

Interesting look by a storm-chaser at the spot where the Jonesboro tornado crossed a rail line, knocking over a line of railcars — some in one direction, some the other.

Hometown TV KAIT has lots more on the tornado, which carved a 5.3-mile path through the city, doing an estimated hundreds of millions in damage, $100 million alone to Turtle Creek Mall.