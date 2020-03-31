BAPTIST HEALTH LITTLE ROCK: One of the system units affected by furloughs.

Baptist Health System is furloughing an unannounced number of workers to cut costs because of a reduction in procedures and tests during the coronavirus crisis.

KARK has posted the news release here.

Stephen Steed at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports on an e-mail to staff that says pay raises for those still working will be postponed. The number of people who’ll lose jobs temporarily has not been revealed.

The system has some 11,000 employees in 11 hospitals and clinics.