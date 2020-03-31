As promised yesterday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has extended the closure of the state’s three operating casinos until April 30.

An earlier closure order was to end today.

Is this another hint that the school reopening date of April 17 might not happen.

Here’s the health directive extending the closure.

This affects hundreds of jobs at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Southland Gaming in West Memphis and the Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff, a new annex operation while a hotel and casino resort is under construction nearby.