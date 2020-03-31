Emily Walkenhorst reports in detail in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale’s “retrenchment” proposal to cut staff and programs to cope with a budget shortfall from declining enrollment.
Things that jumped out at me as a devotee of a liberal arts education were, among others, cuts in fine arts, history, political science and mass communications and a cut to a single foreign language, Spanish. Said the article:
In the 13-page proposal, Drale emphasized maintaining a “liberal arts core” while also aligning professional and research programs with local, regional and statewide demand.
“Our institution’s priorities are based on its role and scope as a public four-year metropolitan university offering a comprehensive curriculum through the doctoral level and maintaining a research portfolio at the Carnegie Research-2 level,” she wrote.
Faculty has some differences with some of the specifics, the article indicates.
The campus is in a tough spot. Its stature is critical to the health of Little Rock. I hope for the best. But I fear that cuts in comprehensive offerings could create a downward dynamic.
Dark humor: I guess that football idea is now permanently shelved. And the marching band, too.
I’ll update you with a copy of the report when I receive it.