Emily Walkenhorst reports in detail in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on UA Little Rock Chancellor Christina Drale’s “retrenchment” proposal to cut staff and programs to cope with a budget shortfall from declining enrollment.

Things that jumped out at me as a devotee of a liberal arts education were, among others, cuts in fine arts, history, political science and mass communications and a cut to a single foreign language, Spanish. Said the article:

In the 13-page proposal, Drale emphasized maintaining a “liberal arts core” while also aligning professional and research programs with local, regional and statewide demand. “Our institution’s priorities are based on its role and scope as a public four-year metropolitan university offering a comprehensive curriculum through the doctoral level and maintaining a research portfolio at the Carnegie Research-2 level,” she wrote.

Faculty has some differences with some of the specifics, the article indicates.

The campus is in a tough spot. Its stature is critical to the health of Little Rock. I hope for the best. But I fear that cuts in comprehensive offerings could create a downward dynamic.

Dark humor: I guess that football idea is now permanently shelved. And the marching band, too.

I’ll update you with a copy of the report when I receive it.