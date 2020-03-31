Walmart announced today that it intends to do temperature checks and ask basic health screening questions as employees report to work.

A company news release said it would take about three weeks to get infrared thermometers in place at all locations.

Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days. Many associates have already been taking their own temperatures at home, and we’re asking them to continue that practice as we start doing it on-site. And we’ll continue to ask associates to look out for other symptoms of the virus (coughing, feeling achy, difficulty breathing) and never come to work when they don’t feel well. Our COVID-19 emergency leave policy allows associates to stay home if they have any COVID-19 related symptoms, concerns, illness or are quarantined – knowing that their jobs will be protected.

It also said it will supply masks and gloves to those who want to wear them, but notes they are not recommended for healthy people who don’t normally use them at their jobs.