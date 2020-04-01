As president, I would never send an American soldier anywhere in the world without the equipment and protection they need. We should not do any less for the heroes on the front lines of the battle we’re in now. pic.twitter.com/ZWNExlKq3H — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2020

Joe Biden’s ad strikes an uplifting tone. It’s presidential. It’s a tribute to health workers, the heroes of the crisis, putting their lives on the line while the Trump administration fails them through equipment shortages and political favoritism.

But does Donald Trump’s dishonest mismanagement matter? A depressing article in The Atlantic suggests maybe not. Donald Trump has written a narrative for himself divorced from facts that too many believe.

The facts are that the CDC issued a warning Jan. 8. He held nine mass campaign rallies in January and February. He played golf six times in January, February and March. March 13 he finally acknowledged there might be a problem but once hoped for a return to business with full churches on Easter.

Now he says we face a real threat and that HE — HE — had fought those who’d downplayed the illness. HE is a life-saver. The evidence of his lies about the virus is overwhelming. But that has always been so about everything.

I fear we are screwed.