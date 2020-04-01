The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We’re interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren’t taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Or if you’d rather email directly, write tips@arktimes.com. We won’t publish your name in our reporting without your explicit permission.