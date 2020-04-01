Among notable runoff election results yesterday was the defeat of incumbent Republican Rep. Jana Della Rosa for the nomination in House District 90 in Benton County.

Challenger Kenton Underwood, supported by school voucher and anti-tax groups, defeated Della Rosa 1,056 to 823. She had barely edged Underwood in a 2018 match.

OK, it’s Benton County. But a Democrat is in the race in November. Here’s Kelly Krout’s note on Underwood’s victory last night. She’s a graduate student in social work and foster care advocate.

Congratulations to Mr. Underwood. I look forward to running a campaign based on ideas and issues. The public health crisis we are all experiencing is certainly going to alter what the campaign will look like. COVID-19 is exposing that many aspects of life aren’t working well for many Arkansans. Leadership and representation matter so much during this difficult time. I am committed to spending the next 8 months serving my community, prioritizing health and safety.

Della Rosa’s record was all over the map, but she was an important vote against a school voucher expansion bill.