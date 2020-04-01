News from Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers union that represents 3,000 workers in Kroger stores in Arkansas and 460,000 nationwide.

They’ll get a $2/hour pay increase and several other benefits. A news release calls it a “hero bonus.”

Here are the details:

$2 Per Hour Pay Increase which will be paid to hourly frontline associates in retail stores, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, central fills, pharmacies and contact call centers for the next three weeks at which point UFCW and Kroger will revisit discussions.

which will be paid to hourly frontline associates in retail stores, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, central fills, pharmacies and contact call centers for the next three weeks at which point UFCW and Kroger will revisit discussions. Providing Emergency Paid Leave : This ensures that any associates who are affected by COVID-19 – whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine – can recover with the financial support they need.

: This ensures that any associates who are affected by COVID-19 – whether experiencing symptoms and self-isolating, diagnosed or placed in quarantine – can recover with the financial support they need. Additional Cleaning and Sanitizing protocols which include allowing associates to wash their hands and sanitize their registers every 30 minutes.

protocols which include allowing associates to wash their hands and sanitize their registers every 30 minutes. Shortened Store Operating Hours to provide ample time to allow restocking, cleaning, and to provide appropriate rest and relief for associates.

to provide ample time to allow restocking, cleaning, and to provide appropriate rest and relief for associates. Installing plexiglass partitions at check lanes, pharmacy and Starbucks registers across each store.

at check lanes, pharmacy and Starbucks registers across each store. Adding floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and other counters.

at check lanes and other counters. Earlier Access to Pay : Beginning next week, the Kroger Family of Companies is adding ExpressPay – a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster, putting money in their pockets sooner than usual.

: Beginning next week, the Kroger Family of Companies is adding ExpressPay – a new benefit that allows most hourly associates to access some of their pay faster, putting money in their pockets sooner than usual. Financial Assistance for Childcare and Other Needs : Kroger will make $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered high-risk, due to COVID-19 through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund.

: Kroger will make $5 million available for those facing hardship, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered high-risk, due to COVID-19 through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund. Employee Hotline : Kroger will offer an associate hotline to answer benefit questions quickly.

: Kroger will offer an associate hotline to answer benefit questions quickly. Expanded Health Care Services: Kroger will provide access to mental health services and other benefits to support associates’ mental and physical well-being during this stressful time.