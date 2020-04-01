Continued heavy use in some areas has prompted further restrictions at Hot Springs National Park.

The release:

Hot Springs National Park, in response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state health authorities is announcing additional modifications to

operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19).



In addition to the previously announced restrictions on public access to the Fordyce Visitor Center and the park administrative offices, as of April 2, 2020, Hot Springs National Park also will restrict use of the Gulpha Gorge campground, including the restrooms and picnic area.

Those currently registered to camp in Gulpha Gorge will be asked to leave their campsites by Friday, April 3.



“After receiving heavy use over the weekend, particularly in the day use area, we made the decision to close the campground temporarily in order to comply with the most recent guidance about social distancing,” said park Superintendent Laura A. Miller. “We continue to monitor the

situation daily and will re-open these areas as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Gulpha Gorge campground is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, andocal authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/hosp and social media channels.

Most outdoor spaces at Hot Springs National Park remain open and accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, including all park trails, roads, and the Grand Promenade.