By
Max Brantley
On
3:05 pm

A reader asks how people will renew medical marijuana certificates during a pandemic.

Good question.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription

We can't resist without our readers!

The state began approving certificates in 2019 and then granted an automatic one-year renewal in April 2019 to the 10,000 or so who already had them in advance of the first sales in May.

So at least 10,000, and likely many more, certificates are up for renewal now. This requires a visit to a doctor.

Advertisement

The reader who wrote to me says she was told by the Health Department that it had prepared an emergency order to extend the renewal period but the governor hasn’t signed it. He was, incidentally, a foe of legalizing the medical use of marijuana.\

The Health Department says the rextension of the renewal deadline is “under discussion, but a final decision hasn’t been reached.”

Advertisement

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article The daily video and open line
Tags