I learned today about a couple of expressions of interest in opening additional charter schools in Little Rock.

One letter of intent proposes to establish the Little Rock Military Academy in the Little Rock area. It says it would use “the junior ROTC curriculum with a ‘first responders’ electives concentration and focuses on a college-preparatory instructional framework.”

The letter is signed by Rick W. Mills, CEO of the National Education Support Network (which has no quickly discernible trail on Google) and Michael Bakalis, CEO, American Quality Schools Corporation, which operates schools in Illinois and Indiana (not always without critics.) I’ve sent an e-mail to gain more details about the school. Similar military charter schools operate in several states, such as the Air Force Academy charter school in Chicago.

Another letter proposes the Bridge-2-Success charter school for elementary and middle school grades in the Little Rock School District, but initially opening PreK-3. The proposal from Ronald Wilkerson, who operates the Bridge-2-Success Youth Center in Southwest Little Rock, says it would target at-risk children. He filed a letter of intent last year but didn’t follow through with a formal application.

Today was the deadline to submit letters of intent. Applications are due by June 1. The state review panel will meet on applications in August.