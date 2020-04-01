40/29 reports that state Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) has tested positive for coronavirus. He says he has no symptoms and is in quarantine at his home.

Murdock participated in the special legislative session that ended early Saturday. The House met at the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock so the members could keep distance between themselves.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd issued a statement: