40/29 reports that state Rep. Reginald Murdock (D-Marianna) has tested positive for coronavirus. He says he has no symptoms and is in quarantine at his home.
Murdock participated in the special legislative session that ended early Saturday. The House met at the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock so the members could keep distance between themselves.
House Speaker Matthew Shepherd issued a statement:
Rep. Murdock informed me this morning that he tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Murdock was present at the Extraordinary Session on Thursday and Friday of last week.
After conferring with the Arkansas Department of Health (“ADH”), it is our understanding that since we followed all precautions including medical screenings and moving to a larger venue that merely attending the same session would present a negligible risk to the members, staff and other attendees. However, ADH will be following up with Rep. Murdock and will advise of any changes to those recommendations.
My prayers are with Rep. Murdock for a quick recovery.