The House confirms a report this morning that state Rep. Vivian Flowers (D-Pine Bluff) had tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Reginal Murdock (D-Marianna) reported a positive test Wednesday.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd issued this statement to members and staff:

Representative Vivian Flowers informed me late last night that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As I referenced yesterday we have conferred with the Arkansas Department of Health (“ADH”) and ADH has provided the attached letter which provides recommendations to us. I will advise if I receive any changes from ADH as to the recommendations outlined in the letter.

The Department of Health letter to legislators on potential exposure during the recent legislative session.

The letter says two representatives had been tested — one without symptoms and one with. Murdock said yesterday he had no symptoms. I’ve attempted to reach Flowers this morning but haven’t received a response as yet.

The letter says the chance of transmission was unlikely because of the distancing between members at the session that ended early Saturday, but it said should any member develop symptoms within 14 days after the session they should request testing. The health department is also doing contact investigations and said it would notify legislators if they were thought to be a close contact with one of the cases.

UPDATE: Flowers told John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she’d had a fever and cough over the weekend but was feeling better.