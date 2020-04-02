This map illustrates the case for a stronger stay-home order from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Maybe people would get the message.

The map accompanies this article in the New York Times:

Stay-at-home orders have nearly halted travel for most Americans, but people in Florida, the Southeast and other places that waited to enact such orders have continued to travel widely, potentially exposing more people as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates, according to an analysis of cellphone location data by The New York Times. The divide in travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests that Americans in wide swaths of the West, Northeast and Midwest have complied with orders from state and local officials to stay home. Disease experts who reviewed the results say those reductions in travel — to less than a mile a day, on average, from about five miles — may be enough to sharply curb the spread of the coronavirus in those regions, at least for now.

I don’t think it’s just ouf-of-state people in Arkansas parks, BTW.

There’s a movement afoot in Arkansas to encourage the governor to move more aggressively on movement restriction. Local officials could do more, too. For example, City Director Capi Peck is weighing in.