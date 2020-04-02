Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will have a video town hall Friday, April 10, and invites questions.

He also announced parking limits near a couple of popular parks to increase social distancing.

The city news release:

On Friday, April 10, 2020 at noon Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will hold a 30-minute virtual town hall discussion to answer residents’ questions about the City of Little Rock’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The town hall will air on the City’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and LRTV Channel 11.

Residents may submit questions about any issue related to COVID-19 by clicking the Virtual Town Hall button at LittleRock.gov/covid19 where they’ll be required to submit their name, ward in which they reside, and email address. While there will be an attempt to answer all questions submitted, due to time constraints this may not be possible. Therefore, a submission does not guarantee a question will be addressed. Residents are also asked to submit only one question.

To discourage off-road parking and crowding, City staff has placed traffic-control barrels along Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers Bridge. If a designated parking lot is full when visiting a park, guests are encouraged to refer to this map which shares additional parking locations that grant access to the Arkansas River Trail.

The map also is a resource for finding parks where maintaining social distance is easy. For example:

War Memorial Park has miles of trails perfect for walking and biking.

Hindman Park has great opportunity for fishing as well as miles of trails for walking and biking.

Riverfront Park is home to the Vogel-Schwartz sculpture garden with more than 100 pieces of public art.

Rock Creek Park has one and a half miles of trail along Rock Creek in the West Little Rock area.

Boyle Park is one of the City’s oldest parks and has two miles of hard surface trails and more than six miles of soft surface trails.

Allsopp Park has eight miles of hiking trails in the heart of the City.

Crump Park is a great neighborhood park with open space as well as a half-mile hard surface trail.

Connor Park is the trailhead for a three-mile hiking trail between the it and Two Rivers Bridge.

Park visitors can also expect increased presence from Little Rock Police Department’s Mounted Patrol and Community Oriented Police units in the parks to remind people to keep their distance.