Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic candidate for 2nd District Congress, happily announces that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has given an early blessing to her race against incumbent Republican Rep French Hill.

It won’t be easy. But some money behind ads putting Hill on the spot for his obedience to Donald Trump will be welcome.

Elliott’s release:

Today, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced that Senator Joyce Elliott’s campaign for Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District was added to its “Offensive Battlefield” program.

It was one of only two races nationwide to make this step in a time when so many races are adversely affected by COVID-19.

This distinction means the campaign is one step away from being named a “Red to Blue” race, which is the highest rating for competitiveness and comes with the highest degree of support. The DCCC called Elliott “a strong and focused leader” and “a formidable fundraiser.”

Elliott said, “In a time when so many people are cutting back, so many events delayed and cancelled, it is an honor to have our campaign be advanced in this way. This is a testament to the resilience of Central Arkansans and their desire to send a true public servant to represent them in Washington. Let’s win this thing.”

Elliott is a longtime public servant, first as a teacher and then as a state legislator. With firsthand experience of how education helps Arkansans succeed beyond their life circumstance, Elliott ran for public office to expand opportunity beyond her classroom. Elliott started in the Arkansas State House in 2001 and went on to serve as Senate Democratic Majority Leader. Elliott is running for Congress so Arkansans can have a true public servant representing them in Congress in this age of cronyism and self-service.