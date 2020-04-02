Arkansas issued its customary monthly report on state revenue today, but the report mostly reflects collections in February and thus shows little of the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis.

However, revenue for the month was down $29 million from the same month a year ago, but that was apparently due to an unusual amount of corporate income tax payments in March 2019.

Because the March revenue forecast was revised in anticipation of the economic downtown, net revenue came in $29.3 million above the forecast, which is money to the good against revised spending estimates. But it’s too early to predict a trend there.

The March 2020 General Revenue Report