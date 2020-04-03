Arkansas Business reports that Amazon is building a fulfillment center at the Little Rock Port and after talking to others I think an announcement is near.

No sources or official confirmation given, but the company is said to have construction underway on a 3-million-square-foot fulfillment facility. It would be highly automated but means hundreds of jobs.

The company has one facility in North Little Rock, in a temporary facility, and is keeping it for the time being. The blog broke news last week that Amazon had also leased the former Jacuzzi plant on I-30, which could also be a distribution facility as it was for the water pump company. The city of LIttle Rock owns that land, but not the building, I learned subsequently, but hadn’t collected a lease payment recently. Perhaps it could strike a deal with Jeff Bezos.

A friend sent a photo the other day of a large project underway at the port. It’s not the gun factory promised by state economic development people, though that project is finally in motion. Might this mystery project in the photo be the big Amazon deal? Could be. It’s huge.

An Amazon location would be interesting on account of major in-state retailers who don’t always view Amazon kindly, such as Walmart and Dillard’s.

Barriers are up on Zeuber Road, which runs along one of the port’s major available sites and extensive groundwork is underway there.

If this is a 3 million square foot facility, it wold be a big one even by Amazon standards. A Google search says their biggest center is 1 million square feet, in Phoenix. But that may be out of date. There are many fulfillment centers around the country.

Amazon describes the work here. It describes sortable (800,000 square feet) and non-sortable (up to 1 million) that can employ 1,000 at the non-sortable sites and 1,5000 at sortable sites. Arkansas Business describes a facility with four levels, each around 850,000 square feet.

Landing this project would be a coup for the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. It drew national attention for a PR campaign built around withdrawing from the nationwide competition to be site of a new Amazon headquarters. “It’s Not you, It’s Us,” said an ad in the Washington Post. Little Rock recognized it probably couldn’t meet all the criteria for the HQ (it’s a complicated story how all that turned out) but said many nice things about Amazon. It also flew a banner over Amazon headquarters for its “Love, Little Rock” campaign.