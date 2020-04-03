By
Max Brantley
On
6:14 pm


Gov. Asa Hutchinson has excepted churches from his rules limiting activities with groups of people, but has encouraged them to look for “creative” ways to continue worship safely.

The Awaken Church in Jonesboro is keeping its doors open. It says to close doors would go against the power of God to protect and heal.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription

We can't resist without our readers!

UPDATE: now the Democrat-Gazette reports the governor will order the church to stop.   Interesting.  All churches? We will see

The church has gotten attention nationwide for continuing to hold in-person services.

Advertisement

NEA Report has the story. It notes Pastor Chad Gonzalez Facebook post that Jesus had COVID-19.

NEA Report says the church doors will remain open this weekend though most members are watching online. The church is also encouraging the elderly and those with health issues to watch online.

Advertisement

It said this earlier this week:

 

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Amazon building at port, report says
Tags