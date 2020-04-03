

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has excepted churches from his rules limiting activities with groups of people, but has encouraged them to look for “creative” ways to continue worship safely.

The Awaken Church in Jonesboro is keeping its doors open. It says to close doors would go against the power of God to protect and heal.

UPDATE: now the Democrat-Gazette reports the governor will order the church to stop. Interesting. All churches? We will see

The church has gotten attention nationwide for continuing to hold in-person services.

NEA Report has the story. It notes Pastor Chad Gonzalez Facebook post that Jesus had COVID-19.

NEA Report says the church doors will remain open this weekend though most members are watching online. The church is also encouraging the elderly and those with health issues to watch online.

It said this earlier this week: