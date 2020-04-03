The morning count shows cases in 59 counties. As it happens at least one county listed as without cases is the home of a woman whose mother wrote me last night about her positive diagnosis.
Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription
We can't resist without our readers!
The number is typically updated after the governor’s daily briefing, generally at 1:30 p.m. The time hasn’t yet been announced for today. It’s become a YouTube hit. Some 12,000 were watching yesterday afternoon.
Among various headlines of note:
Advertisement
- DUNNING-KRUGER POSTER BOY TAKES CHARGE: The appearance of son-in-law Jared Kushner as something of the White House coronavirus expert drew widespread criticism yesterday (“madness,” one called it) given his record of failure in school, journalism, diplomacy, business and a past medical crisis. He got off to a great start saying that the federal emergency equipment stockpile was “our” stockpile, not the states’ stockpile. (Dunning-Kruger: In the field of psychology, the Dunning–Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which people with low ability at a task overestimate their own ability. It is related to the cognitive bias of illusory superiority and comes from the inability of people to recognize their lack of ability.)
- WHAT DO THEY KNOW? Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he’s sure he knows better than the rest of the U.S. in resisting issuing a stay-home order so Dillard’s can stay open. Some see it differently. Here, an Oregon official says stay-home orders there have cut transmission of the virus and could avert an Oregon healthcare crisis. Also: The New York Times reports “half of humanity” in the world is under lockdown orders. Other rural states have managed to reduce mobility more than Arkansas. A strong order might make people take the situation more seriously.
- A THANKFUL CREW: See video below of the crew of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt cheering Capt. Brett Crozier as he left the ship in Guam after being fired over a leak of his letter desperately seeking help for a growing virus crisis aboard. He loses his job, but some crew members are getting the medical help they need. Somebody’s priorities are warped. A fish rots at its head. That is all.
Wrongfully relieved of command but did right by the sailors. #navy @UncleChaps @katebarstool @ZeroBlog30 @CaptainCons pic.twitter.com/M0aZhHNMXT
— Dylan Castillo (@Sotero269) April 3, 2020