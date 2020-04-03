The morning count shows cases in 59 counties. As it happens at least one county listed as without cases is the home of a woman whose mother wrote me last night about her positive diagnosis.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The number is typically updated after the governor’s daily briefing, generally at 1:30 p.m. The time hasn’t yet been announced for today. It’s become a YouTube hit. Some 12,000 were watching yesterday afternoon.

Among various headlines of note:

Advertisement