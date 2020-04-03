Arkansas coronavirus caseload today: 704, 61 more than Thursday. Monroe County was added to the counties with cases. There were no new deaths.

Health Director Nate Smith said 71 are hospitalized, with 26 on ventilators. He said 9,626 people have been tested, with 7.3 percent testing positive.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The age breakdown among the cases: 20 children; 197 65 and older and 487 aged 18 to 64. Of the deaths, eight were 65 or older. The Atlantic has just written about the seeming greater threat to younger people in the South than in other parts of the country, perhaps due to underlying conditions such as obesity and hypertension.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported on some important equipment shipments and continued to be upbeat about the relatively low growth rate of the virus in Arkansas, a sign, he thinks, that the state’s “targeted response” has been successful.

Advertisement

He said businesses that have remained open have taken seriously social distancing guidelines. He wants more to do so. “Every person should feel the need to contribute to” the effort, he said. “They’re working.”

Smith noted more women have the virus, but more men are hospitalized. Unhealthy habits can contribute to conditions that make the virus worse.

Advertisement

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said personal protective gear the state had requested from federal sources had arrived in Little Rock and that the campus had received sanitizers from L’Oreal, which has a local factory, and masks from overseas. It has chartered a flight to bring more protective equipment.

Among the questions: Might deaths related to coronavirus go unreported?

“It’s possible someone died from COVID-19 and was never tested,” Smith said. But he said he was “not concerned” that there was a significant number of unidentified coronavirus cases.

Is the curve being affected by a lack of testing?

Advertisement

Smith said he believes the state has a “good sample” and thus it’s a good measure of the trajectory of the infection. With close to 10,000 tests there’s enough to understand the geography and slope of the curve. He said hospitalizations are a good measure, too, though he acknowledged that there may be asymptomatic people walking around with the infection.

Is the unemployment benefit machinery working?

Hutchinson said the agency has all the resources “it can possibly absorb” to handle the flood of applications. He said people have been added to phone banks and a third-party vendor had been hired. “Very importantly we’ve gotten an IT glitch fixed” that bumped out thousands of applications. When those applications went through, it reduced call volume, he said.

What about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement that he couldn’t understand why all states hadn’t adopted a shelter-in-place order?

He said he has sympathy and respect for Fauci for the “tragedy” in New York. That and other hot spots are what he’s looking at “visually” every day, Hutchinson said. But he said the CDC has not indicated a shut-down is an appropriate order across the country. His approach has proven “day in and day out” to be a good approach.

Smith said Fauci should be listened to. He said he’d love if Fauci had time to come to Arkansas and “go through our numbers and talk through it and explain realistically how much more we could expect in a stay-at-home order and how much it would cost us.” He said Arkansas was doing at least as well as other states. He said he didn’t think Fauci was specifically talking about Arkansas.

What about the legislature?

Hutchinson said there’d be careful social distancing. The session must be held. He said he’d give a state of the state address, but it will be a joint session broadcast remotely to the House from the Senate. Smith said the Health Department was working on ideas to make the meeting any safer.