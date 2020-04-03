There’s a world outside coronavirus. Example 2: The strawberries are in. And that created a traffic jam yesterday at Holland Bottom Farms near Cabot.

Here’s the report from KTHV on the arrival of berries and the line of motorists it drew. Traffic control was required.

OK, there is a coronavirus element. Cabin fever contributed to the outpouring. The gathering is large, though everyone except gloved workers stayed in cars.

The arrival of Arkansas strawberries is always good news. If only I could put my hands on some.