The Correction Department reported another suspected suicide today.

Calvin J. Hammock, a state inmate at the Pine Bluff Unit, is believed to have committed suicide by hanging. He was housed in a single-man cell at the facility. Correctional Officers found him hanging at 12:28 p.m. yesterday. He had used an article of clothing to hang himself. Although Hammock was unresponsive, officers immediately began life-saving efforts, which were continued by medical personnel once they arrived at the cell. All efforts to revive Hammock were futile, and he was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. by the unit physician.

Hammock, 30, was serving a three-year sentence for impairing the operation of vital public facilities. He was sentenced October 30, 2019, in Pulaski County.