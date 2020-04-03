The Arkansas Supreme Court today issued an order extending the suspension of in-person court through May 1 and said it could be extended as conditions warrant. The previous order was to expire today.

Courts will remain open, but judges will have discretion on continuing or suspending proceedings as circumstances require. The order includes exceptions for in-person court, but the court encouraged use of technology such as video conferencing to limit in-person contact.

Summonses for jury panels are suspended through June 30.

On criminal cases, the order said:

For criminal cases, in light of the public-health emergency, any delay for speedy-trial purposes during this emergency shall be deemed to be extraordinary circumstances that shall presumptively constitute good cause as an excluded period for the period of delay under Arkansas Rule of Criminal Procedure 28.3(h).

