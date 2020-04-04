Hannity. Rush. Dobbs. Ingraham. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. Geraldo. Doocy. Hegseth. Schlapp. Siegel. Watters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaetz. Inhofe. Pence. Kudlow. Conway. Trump. Today, we salute the Heroes of the Pandumbic. pic.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020

Let us not forget how Donald Trump enabled (by cutting global pandemic efforts by the U.S.) and downplayed the coming disaster, supported by enablers at Fox News.

Let us also us not ignore (it was buried inside the Saturday morning newspixel in Little Rock) Trump’s Nixonian Friday Night Massacre: He fired Michael Atkinson, the government watchdog who alerted Congress to the whistleblower who accurately related Trump’s attempt to get a foreign country to trash his political rival, Joe Biden, in return for U.S. aid. Trump was impeached for this, deservedly. His defense by Republicans in Congress left a dishonest narcissist and his dangerously unqualified son-in-law in charge of a mismanaged, politically corrupt response to a pandemic killing thousands.

The man whose Senate toadies claim (dishonestly) was too preoccupied with impeachment to address the pandemic is not too preoccupied with the pandemic to take revenge against his perceived enemies (this one a Trump appointee).

Also for your reading displeasure: How the White House was “beset by denial and dysfunction” ras the pandemic raged on.

George Conway, the husband of one of Trump’s Fox enablers shown above and also a full-time White House staff liar, Kellyanne Conway, put it well on Twitter:

