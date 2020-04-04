Ashleah Page Courtney is a third year pediatric resident at Arkansas Children’s Hospital who has contracted the novel coronavirus. She and her husband, Paul Dickson, are at home. She posted the following March 29 on her Facebook page:

The last roughly 72 hours of my life have seemed almost unreal. Earlier this week I found out I had direct exposure with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Today, I found out I positive. It happened despite so much sanitizing, despite so much caution. It was something Paul and I knew would happen eventually, but we honestly hadn’t expected it to come so soon or under the circumstances it did.

Early on in March when Arkansas announced its first case, I insisted that we skip a large charity ball that weekend, and I spent quite a while convincing my sweet parents to avoid a large antique fair. Not only did they heed my advice, but the started to encourage others to do the same. I’ve been really proud of them. Paul had already been working from home. We canceled an upcoming trip to New Orleans, and my brother-in-law rescheduled his upcoming wedding. As foodies, we were trying so hard to support our favorite local businesses with curb-side and deliveries. I was trying to stay up to date on information despite working. I was being cautious around all of my patients at work. And I was especially excited about the prospect of volunteering/shadowing one of my infectious disease mentors at the health department next month to help with contact tracing for the virus. I thought we were doing things right.

Then, I was officially sent home and placed under quarantine (and Paul by association, of course). Obviously, Paul and I are young and healthy, and I know the stats are on our side. I felt anxious, and sad, and angry, but I only had a headache and sore throat, which I attributed to allergies and a long month in the ED. Overnight though, those emotions were compounded and multiplied when I started to run a fever. I called the UAMS hotline and they recommended for me to come in to the drive-through screening. I ended up getting swabbed, and about an hour ago, I got the call that I was positive.

The medical and public health side of me knows that statistically we will probably be okay. But the human in me is totally not okay. The human side of me has emotions running in about 100 different directions. I’m anxious about what our illness will look like over the next week. I feel guilty about exposing my husband, even though it wasn’t a surprise and was something we knew would happen eventually. I feel angry that I was exposed so soon. I feel isolated and stigmatized. I don’t want people to look at the positive numbers and make the blanket assumption that we haven’t done everything we could to avoid this.

I was going to say the biggest thing I ask of you all is encouragement. But that’s not entirely true. The biggest thing I’m going to ask of you is to listen to the experts. Please if you take nothing else from what I’ve said, realize how incredibly important social distancing and self isolation is in our fight to prevent the further spread of this virus. I know that it sucks to have to cancel your plans. You’re bored to tears. You’re sick of Netflix. Your kids are driving you crazy. I promise you it’s not all for nothing. I promise you it matters. Please say home for us that aren’t afforded the luxury.