READY TO PREACH SUNDAY: Awaken Church Pastor Chad Gonzales.

UPDATE on the Awaken Church, which has continued to hold services that Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette yesterday he intended to bring to an end by official directive. For now, the Sunday service is still on.

Pastor Chad Gonzales replied to my Facebook message about plans for tomorrow this way:

We have never once received any communication from the governor or any state official. While I respect the governor and the difficult position that he is in, we have done nothing wrong but abide by the directive that he issued last week. We are in communication with our attorneys. At this point, we are still planning on having our normal service with the safety measures that we have in place as again, we have received no formal communication from the governor.

Our article at the link includes a description of church measures, including encouragement of the elderly and ill to watch on-line and distancing of those who do attend. Churches were exempt from Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order against gatherings of more than 10 people.

UPDATE: The church’s vow to promise safe practices apparently satisfied Gov. Asa Hutchinson. In response to a question at his briefing today he said he’d not had to issue a specific directive because the church had agreed to comply with the public health guidance suggested for groups and “we’re grateful for that.”

After the conference, I got this message from Gonzales:

We recently spoke with the attorneys for the AR Dept of Health. There will be mentions of some new directives in the press conference today. But we will continue with our services.

There was no mention of new directives and I’ve asked Gonazles for what they might contain and whether the church would limit attendance.