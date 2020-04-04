Enforcement of social distancing and a rising death count were among the topics at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily coronavirus briefing today. He also issued an order banning rental of hotel/motel/short-term rental space to recreational travelers from out of state.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

The case count: Up from 704 and 71 hospitalized yesterday to 743 cases, with 72 hospitalized and 21 of them on ventilators. today This includes the result of about 1,000 tests in 24 hours, a positive rate of about 3.4 percent. Lafayette, Dallas and Prairie were added to the list of 62 counties with confirmed cases. As was reported before, the death toll has risen to 14. 106 health workers have been infected. Ten nursing homes have at least one case, either worker or resident. Two are now cleared.

The breakdown by age illustrates sharply that this is not solely an old-person’s disease: 20 are children under 18; 49 aged 18 to 24; 210 aged 25 to 44; 263 aged 45 to 64, and 201 65 and older. Ten of the dead were 65 or older, however.

Advertisement

The governor said the rate of increase was hopeful news.. “This keeps with the slow growth we are trying to accomplish,” he said.

He also said the state had made 80 loans totaling $1.7 million across the state as bridge support for small businesses and federal loans are being processed. Unemployment claims are up 66,000 and the system is working better. But on Wednesday, the call center received 300,000 calls.

Advertisement

The governor boasted that he’d received a text photo of the streets of Eureka Springs at 11 a.m. Saturday. They were empty, he said. “People are listening.” But he said it also illustrated the heavy impact on tourism.

But not everyone is listening. The governor signed a new executive order that includes a new provision. It effectively bars hotels and motels and short-term rentals from renting rooms to recreational travelers from out of state. “We believe it will have some significant effect in reducing travel we’ve already discourage.”

Health Director Nate Smith spoke about the CDC recommendation to use masks in public settings where it’s difficult or impossible to maintain six-foot distancing. They are of limited value in protection, he said, but important in capturing droplets that can be sent to others. He noted people have spread the virus before they developed symptoms and it’s a time of the year when allergy symptoms emerge that resemble coronavirus symptoms. He cautioned, too, about singing, which can project droplets.

He has also asked for federal assistance in investigating an outbreak in the federal prison at Forrest City (three inmates and three staff).

Advertisement

The governor emphasized how businesses that remain open can operate properly. Maintaining distance, providing sanitizers, using paperless payment and others.

He also said the state was continuing to monitor state parks and could close more if social distancing isn’t followed.

He reiterated for the third day that his “targeted response” was “working.” In some ways, “it’s doing much more than a shelter in place in other states.” Smith said the state’s rate of growth was among the lowest in the country. “What we’re doing seems to be working.” He said Google mobility reports based on cellphone data show a 27 percent workplace reduction, similar to in states with stronger orders.

Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Hutchinson that there’d been a 40 percent reduction in travel on highways, he said, a sign that guidance is working. There was no detail on how much of that reduction was in the heavy interstate travel on the cross-state freeways. Tudor also said employees are following a variety of rules to reduce person-to-person contact. The department has also waived the weight limit on certain critical shipments.

The governor was asked about Awaken Church in Jonesboro, which he’d threatened yesterday to halt Sunday in-person services. He said he’d not had to issue a specific directive because the church had agreed to comply with public health guidance and “we’re grateful for that.” The church pastor said later that the state had indicated there’d be some new health directive about churches and that he’d abide by them, but that services would proceed Sunday.

No reporter asked the governor about the future of public schools opening this year. He has said he’ll announce that Monday.