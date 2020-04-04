Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce Monday with Education Secretary Johnny Key plans for the continuation of school in Arkansas, currently scheduled for the resumption of in-school classes April 17. He told Talk Business this in an interview Friday.

With the state having just been declared a disaster area, total coronavirus cases continuing to rise and tens of thousands of people sheltering in homes despite a lack of an official directive to do so from the governor, I’m confident conventional school will NOT resume in two weeks. Clip and save.

Testing has been scrapped. Districts are making a variety of efforts through computers, paper packets for parents to pick up and public television broadcasts to continue a semblance of education. Those who believe these well-intentioned efforts are delivering a reasonable facsimile of in-school education to all children — particularly at-risk kids — are, I fear, kidding themselves.

Another extension is pointless. How will any of us know when the threat is over?

The only realistic options:

Continuation of the cobbled-together substitute schooling until the normal end of the school year with its obvious gaping holes.

2. Do as other states have done (at least 11) and put an end to the charade for this year. But 45 states have shelter-in-place orders, not including Arkansas, so the example of other states won’t likely figure into Hutchinson’s calculations.

We’ll see Monday.