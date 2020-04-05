

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s targeted effort to keep commerce going during the coronavirus crisis appears to have had an obvious impact, along with other states with similar postures.

Pew reports on the differences among states in joblessness. None is immune from big unemployment of course. The reporting notes that the lack of comprehensive testing makes the benefit of varying restrictions had to judge.

Interesting Twitter debate last night, with many defending Hutchinson and some wishing for more restrictive orders. A popular theme in defense was the fact that Lowe’s, and similar hardware/improvement stores, are open in every state, even restrictive California.

My feeling: Let the restrictions exempt hardware stores. But send a clear enough message that they truly are open for essentials — not for recreational family outings in place of a ride to Magic Springs. Mixed messaging is a problem I see. I broke a crown on a tooth and can’t get it fixed for the duration. But I can try on a dress at Dillard’s.

I pointed the defenders of current practice to Andy Slavitt, Medicare director under Barack Obama, who’s been advocating a tight six- to 10-week lockdown to not just bend the curve but break it. The great Internet meme to illustrate is the one that says having some states in lockdown and others not is like having a Peeing Section in a swimming pool.

I liked this tweet last night.

