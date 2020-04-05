Thank you to @AsaHutchinson for listening to our concerns and shutting down elective abortions. We must put the safety of Arkansans 1st, and preserve PPE for real medical needs. The clinics have to follow the law, or risk the safety of many. #arpx #arleghttps://t.co/kt2kRpPuTi pic.twitter.com/7IrWsjeQg4 — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) April 5, 2020



Has Gov. Asa Hutchinson effectively outlawed abortion in Arkansas?

Sen. Trent Garner thinks that’s the effect of a new executive order to suspend “elective medical procedures” on account of the coronavirus crisis.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

Is abortion an “elective” procedure? Abortion providers have argued otherwise in winning federal court orders against multiple state efforts to stop abortions on account of the coronavirus crisis. A Texas judge (Bush appointee) has ruled that when it comes to abortion the state can’t inject its “opinion” on what’s allowable when it comes to an abortion pre-viability. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge intervened on behalf of shutting down women’s rights in that Texas case. The injunction has stayed while the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals considers Texas’ appeal to enforce the executive order.

I have asked Gov. Asa Hutchinson if abortion — pharmaceutical and/or surgical — was covered by his order, issued Friday.

Advertisement

Abortions are timely matters of health importance, not a procedure for scheduling at some future date more convenient to the state. They can be performed more easily and safely at the very earliest stages of pregnancy with a two-pill regimen. Handing out a pill doesn’t require the protective measures surgery requires. Garner’s suggestion it’s about health is a pretext for achieving a back-door end to abortion.

Planned Parenthood provides abortion services only by pills in Arkansas. Little Rock Family Planning Services provides both pharmaceutical and surgical abortion. I’m attempting to reach them to get a reaction to Garner’s assertion and whether they intend to remain in business next week.

Advertisement

UPDATE: Little Rock Family Planning Services remains open, as its website indicates. Its attorney Bettina Brownstein, provided this statement:

Little Rock Family Planning Services is complying with the governor’s directive and is acting in the best interests of its patients.

She wouldn’t answer further questions. I note that none of the state’s guidance says flatly that any specific procedure may not be performed, only that procedures that can be “safely postponed” should be rescheduled.

Calling abortion elective and enforcing that definition would make abortion impossible to obtain in Arkansas. That would be unconstitutional unless 50 years of precedent are about to be thrown out the window.

Here’s the relevant part of the governor’s executive order.

Advertisement

Throughout February and March of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recommended that healthcare facilities and clinicians prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures for the coming several weeks. Please see CDC Health Care Facilities Guidance and ADH Health Facilities Guidance. On March 30, 2020, a guidance letter was sent to all health facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers and abortion facilities. Please see ADH Guidance Letter. In view of the continued uncertainty and increase in cases of COVID-19, there are increasing concerns of staff and medical supplies capabilities in hospitals statewide. The following mandatory actions can preserve staff, personal protective equipment (PPE), and patient care supplies; ensure staff and patient safety; and expand available hospital capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Procedures, testing, and office visits that can be safely postponed shall be rescheduled to an appropriate future date.  Routine dental and eye care visits shall be postponed.  Emergent, urgent and care designated as an exception below will continue.  Small rural hospitals under 60 beds and critical access hospitals, though strongly advised to follow this directive to maximize resources, are excluded from this directive. Exceptions to this directive should be made in the following circumstances:  If there is a threat to the patient’s life if the procedure is not performed.  If there is a threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system if the surgery is not done.  If there is a risk of metastasis or progression of staging of a disease or condition if surgery is not performed.  If there is a risk that the patient’s condition will rapidly deteriorate if surgery is not done, and there is a threat to life or an extremity or organ system or a threat of permanent dysfunction or disability

At least six states with anti-abortion governors have used the crisis as a pretext to outlaw abortion in all but the most extreme circumstances. Federal judges have stopped them, but the case in Texas might provide a friendly appeals court to carry through with it.

If this was Hutchinson’s intention in Arkansas, he should have been man enough to announce it. He was asked at his news conference today about reports that a variety of other elective procedures were proceeding as scheduled at Little Rock hospitals. Health Director Nate Smith said the state would act to stop such practices if they were occurring. I hope to ask him today about passing out a pill in a clinic setting.