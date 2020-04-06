The House of Representatives today distributed a note from state Rep. Les Warren (R-Hot Springs) had tested positive for coronavirus. He released a statement that said he had minimal symptoms and was “self-isolating at home.” He’s told Speaker Matthew Shepherd that he will vote by proxy during the fiscal session.
He joins Reps. Reginald Murdock and Vivian Flowers as virus cases.
With Warren’s statement came news of heightened measures in response to the virus that will be observed during the legislative session that begins at noon Wednesday, with the House spreading out again at the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock.
2020 Fiscal Session Meeting Guidance
In light of the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) recommends certain precautions be taken during the 2020 Fiscal Session. These recommendations include:
1. Holding meetings within the next two to three weeks.
2. Holding meetings in a large space that allows for proper social distancing between
attendees.
3. Urging members with any symptoms—including cough, scratchy throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, fever, body aches, or sneezing—to stay home and vote by proxy.
4. Screening all attendees prior to entering meeting places by taking their temperatures and asking attendees about symptoms, travel, and exposure to positive cases.
5. Sending home any attendees screening positive to symptoms, exposures, or travel.
6. Separating legislators who, upon screening, have questionable symptoms (i.e., mild
seasonal allergy-like symptoms), exposures, or travel of unclear significance and seating them in a distant area.
Masks will be provided for legislators who would like to wear one, especially in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain. Legislators are welcome to bring their own cloth masks.
Any attendee who develops symptoms after screening will be given a mask to wear and seated in a distant area until they can be evaluated further.