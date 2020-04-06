The House of Representatives today distributed a note from state Rep. Les Warren (R-Hot Springs) had tested positive for coronavirus. He released a statement that said he had minimal symptoms and was “self-isolating at home.” He’s told Speaker Matthew Shepherd that he will vote by proxy during the fiscal session.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

He joins Reps. Reginald Murdock and Vivian Flowers as virus cases.

With Warren’s statement came news of heightened measures in response to the virus that will be observed during the legislative session that begins at noon Wednesday, with the House spreading out again at the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock.

Advertisement