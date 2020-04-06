The public health department in Arkansas, a state with 3 million residents, says it can’t release the counties where coronavirus patients are dying because of “privacy concerns.” We’re still doing our best to track every case. https://t.co/rk1bXCYRCH — Mitch Smith (@MitchKSmith) April 6, 2020

Another note on Arkansas’s handling of coronavirus. I, too, don’t understand the reluctance of state officials to identify counties in which deaths linked to coronavirus have occurred.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

As the New York Times reporter observed:

Most states have worked to provide county-level information on coronavirus cases and deaths. It’s important: It can help residents understand the scope of infection in their community. It can help researchers predict what comes next. It can help policymakers make decisions.

Arkansas IS providing the number of cases in each county. The next piece, deaths, would seem a logical extension.