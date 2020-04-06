@AsaHutchinson Fort Smith isn’t following your “guidelines.” When are you going to protect your constituents? How many have to die before you take action? pic.twitter.com/MzpArMn30W — Rachel Martin (@LadyMartinPerry) April 4, 2020



National exposure for Arkansas: BuzzFeed rounds up photographs taken in Arkansas of people taking not so seriously admonitions to observe social distancing. The article notes Arkansas is one of five states without at least a modified stay-at-home order.

From the article:

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

According to the New York Times, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson referred to stay-at-home orders as an “illusion” because of the exceptions that are typically made. And while he has encouraged people to practice social distancing, here’s how that’s actually playing out:

Then follows a series of photos of crammed trails at a state park, packed parking lots at discount and home improvement stores, an open tanning salon and cosmetics store and more.

Some of these situations have been addressed. The football games at Scott Field in Little Rock have been halted. Overnight camping, but not day use, has been stopped in state parks. But family outings to Walmart remain popular. I’m still among those who think a strong stay-home order from the governor — even with exceptions that allow continued operation of Walmarts and Home Depot — might encourage (shame) more people into taking more care.