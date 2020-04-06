To no one’s surprise, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday that Arkansas public schools would not reopen for in-person classes but in-school instruction will continue through the end of the school year.

He and Education Secretary Johnny Key said the various efforts by districts to continue alternative instruction will continue through public television offerings, computer access and printed lessons distributed to parents. Other states have recognized the broad futility of these efforts, particularly for disadvantaged kids, and halted school entirely for the year on account of the coronavirus crisis.

There was no way people would have felt safe returning to classrooms full of kids in less than two weeks. The coronavirus case count in Arkansas rose today to 875, with 16 deaths, in 65 counties, now including Izard. 75 are hospitalized. 122 health workers have become infected.

Our case count is based on non-random testing of a tiny percentage of the state. Given the risk of transmission by people not exhibiting symptoms, it’s far too soon to encourage group gatherings again. Even Donald Trump, after long skepticism about the danger of the virus, has called for 30 days of social distancing.

Hutchinson displayed a graph that said the number of days to double the caseload shows that restrictions in Arkansas have had a “significant impact” in slowing growth of the virus in the state. It took a week for the last doubling, he noted.

He also displayed a chart showing Arkansas near the bottom in cases per population, another indication, he said, that efforts here have made a “big, big difference.:

But he said it was clear the problem will continue a good while. Thus the resumption of traditional classes isn’t possible because of public health concerns, he said.

Hutchinson also said Arkansas would provide five spare ventilators to Louisiana to help with its crisis, now in the form of a temporary hospital in a convention center in New Orleans.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said alternative instruction will continue. He said the state had the capacity to provide so-called AMI plans to the districts for two weeks through May 1. This will give districts time to draw up their alternative plans for the remainder of the year.

“Most districts have indicated they have the capacity,” to continue AMI, Key said. The state will help those that can’t, as well as charter schools. This includes expanding Internet connectivity “where feasible.”

School districts may continue meal delivery if they can follow health guidelines, he said.

What are the state’s expectations of districts? Key said: 1) Districts must be flexible and have reasonable expectations. It’s not practical to replicate the school schedule at home, he said. 2) Seniors will graduate. Those in good standing at the end of the third nine weeks will be considered graduates. But local requirements are still in effect and the state expects the 35,000 or so seniors to continue their work, particularly AP courses. It’s up in the air what form graduation ceremonies will take if any. Some may have virtual graduation. 3) Focus on core content and coordinate with arts and PE to have “fun: content.” 4) Teachers need to be accessible to students and parents.

It’s a time for more emphasis on support and less on compliance, Key said.

In response to a question, Key said this year will have ripple effects next year and work has begun on considering those.

The school report card this year will be all but meaningless since it’s mostly based on a standardized test that won’t be administered this year. It’s too early to tell how that will be handled, Key said. The looming question: Will this be an excuse, rather than a means out, to keep the Little Rock School District under the state’s thumb.

Q&A included:

Health Director Nate Smith again issued a caution about anti-malarial drugs Donald Trump has touted. They are “unproven,” he said. And he noted that they can have dangerous side effects, including blindness and heart attacks. “These are not medications without side effects and they should be monitored.”

Hutchinson said Trent Garner’s proposal to limit state spending on Chinese business was “short-sighted.” He noted commerce by Tyson Foods and Walmart, among others in China. “To think we’re not going to have a business relationship in the future is isolationist and short-sighted,” he said. It sends a message Arkansas doesn’t want to sell rice, poultry and other products to China and a presence is necessary there to facilitate commerce in the future.

Garner’s Sunday announcement that an executive order had ended abortion in Arkansas also came up.

Andrew DeMillo of the Associated Press, noting the questions raised in this post Sunday, asked the governor if it was his “belief or expectation” that abortions should stop in Arkansas on account of last week’s directive.

Hutchinson asked Health Director Nate Smith to field the question. Smith said:

“The way the directive is worded is that it applies to any procedures that can be put off, safely deferred. Our directive is not intended to replace a physician’s judgment on that. It says procedures, testing and office visits that can be rescheduled safely should be postponed.”

He added: “I think that standard would apply across all practices. Anything that can be safely postponed should be.”

When DeMillo tried to follow up with a question about the freedom that interpretation seemed to give to doctors, Hutchinson interjected: “I think Dr. Smith answered that in reading the directive.” That ended the discussion.