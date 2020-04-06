NEW: Sen. Trent Garner is filing an amendment to cut off funding for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in China. #arnews #arpx #arleg @KATVNews pic.twitter.com/YoZNujV63K — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) April 6, 2020

So maddog Sen. Trent Garner’s latest PR stunt is to prohibit the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from spending money developing business in China.

Given recent developments — the failed pulp mill in Clark county and unrealized textile mill in Forrest City — it might not be a big loss. But Gov. Asa Hutchinson and his Commerce secretary Mike Preston have made multiple trips and devoted heavy attention to the giant Chinese economy. Hutchinson’s son, too, has made some money on China.

Garner is playing on Arkansas xenophobia for votes. As recently as November, however, the governor and Preston took to YouTube to tout their Asian trade junket and expressed hope for a major Chinese trade deal. Even Donald Trump has stopped calling it the China virus after a phone call with China’s leader. Can Garner round up some support for this? I’m guessing no.

UPDATE: Good guess. The governor was asked about it at his daily briefing.

Hutchinson said Garner’s proposal was “short-sighted.” He noted commerce by Tyson Foods and Walmart, among others in China. “To think we’re not going to have a business relationship in the future is isolationist and short-sighted.” It sends a message Arkansas doesn’t want to sell rice, poultry and other products to China and a presence is necessary there to facilitate commerce in the future.